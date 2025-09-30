Ebonyi CP warns officers against corruption, extortion

…says erring officers will face severe disciplinary measures

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Adaku Uche-Anya, has restated the command’s uncompromising stance against corruption and extortion within the force.

She noted that such misconduct undermines public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and warned that erring officers would face severe disciplinary measures in line with extant rules and regulations.

Uche-Anya made this known during the monthly conference of senior officers of the command, where she briefed them on the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) position on discipline and professionalism.

Addressing the officers, CP Uche-Anya emphasized the IGP’s directive that police personnel must not meddle in land disputes, as such matters remain within the jurisdiction of the courts. She warned that any officer found violating this order would be sanctioned.

She further directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders to intensify efforts in curbing criminal activities, especially as the festive season approaches.

Uche-Anya reaffirmed the command’s commitment to discipline, professionalism, and service delivery to the residents of Ebonyi State.

She also urged members of the public to report any acts of police misconduct through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).