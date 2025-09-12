Don’t politicise national security, Arewa youths warn Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Arewa Youth Assembly has urged Nigerians to resist attempts to politicise national security, warning that sudden changes in the country’s security leadership could undermine the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality.

The appeal was made during a media briefing in Abuja, where Aliyu Muhammad, the Publicity Secretary of the Assembly, addressed journalists and reaffirmed the group’s confidence in the Service Chiefs.

Muhammad noted that recent criticisms of the Service Chiefs were misplaced, arguing that they do not reflect the realities of ongoing operations across the country.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard narratives that misrepresent national interest and unity. Our security should not be politicised in any way,” he said.

The group argued that any abrupt shake-up in the military hierarchy would be a ‘monumental mistake’ capable of destabilising ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

“A sudden change in the security architecture of this country would interrupt the stability and continuity of the fight against terrorism, banditry and insurgency. It will also create an opportunity for insurgents to attack while new service chiefs are still getting acclimatised,” Muhammad warned.

Highlighting the achievements of the Service Chiefs, the Assembly pointed to successful counter-insurgency operations in the North-East, clearance of bandit enclaves in Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger States, and improved intelligence-sharing among security agencies.

Other gains cited include the elimination of Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders, disruption of oil theft networks in the Niger Delta, rescue of kidnapped victims, and enhanced civil-military relations through medical outreach and community projects in conflict-affected areas.

“Despite Nigeria’s complex and multifaceted security challenges, the Service Chiefs have accomplished numerous achievements in their respective roles, collectively contributing to a stronger response to insecurity,” Muhammad said.

The group stressed that Nigerians should focus on sustaining these gains by ensuring adequate funding and support for the armed forces, rather than calling for their removal.

“Our collective responsibility must be to support and encourage these gallant Security Chiefs who have continuously sacrificed for the peace and security we are enjoying,” he said.

The Assembly called on citizens to put patriotism above politics and to join hands with security agencies in combating terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements threatening national peace.