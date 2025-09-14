Don cautions music lovers against harmful content

By Egufe Yafugorhi

UYO – PROFESSOR Isaac Essiet Udoh has cautioned music lovers to shun lyrics and content that stimulate immoral conduct harmful to society.

Udoh, Professor of Music Theory, Composition, and Sacred Music, gave the caution while informing, educating, and entertaining the audience at the 118th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Uyo (Uniuyo), Akwa Ibom state.

The music don, the first indigenous Professor of Music at Uniuyo and an ordained Priest of the Methodist Church, reflected on the lecture titled, “Candelabrum And Crinkum-Crankum In Music Creation: An Autopsy.”

The tongue-twisting subject, he explained, highlights “the different ways/means employed in music creation and the need for detailed examination/censoring of the music so created to ascertain their worth and usage in society.”

Delving into renditions of various genres of music, supported by different choir groups to illustrate his lecture, the prolific music composer, singer, and instrumentalist metaphorically mesmerized the audience on the Concept of Candelabrum, Concept of Music Creation, and the Concept of Autopsy.

In two concepts of the Candelabrum regarding the work, the 118th Uniuyo Inaugural Lecturer noted that, “Music Creation is seen as a Candelabrum, that is, a large branched candlestick or holder for several candles or lamps.

“The candles or lamps in this context refer to types and/or kinds of music. In other words, Music Creation is the holder (one that gives rise to) for several types (‘candles’) or kinds (‘lamps’) of music.

“The music so created must be censored to know whether they are harmless or harmful according to broadcasting regulations and societal norms and values.”

Among his recommendations, Prof. Udoh urged that, “One is free to enjoy any kind or type of music, but beware of its content, depending on who you are. Music can make or mar your principles in life.

“I advise everyone to exercise caution and discretion when listening to music, as some may contain explicit lyrics or themes and hate speech. Some may promote violence, discrimination, illegal activities, immoral behaviours, and indecent dressing (especially in videos).

“Also, beware of religious songs that are at variance with the scripture, the Bible – they can weaken your faith in God. Music creators are advised to produce works that align with broadcasting rules and societal norms and values.”

He called on relevant regulatory authorities to “ban any music whose content is considered offensive, explicit, controversial, harmful, and poisonous. Parents and guardians should encourage their wards to desist from patronizing, listening to, or playing any music whose content is considered offensive, explicit, controversial, harmful, and poisonous.

“The negative effects of such music and the potential impact on audiences, especially children, are devastating.”

Conclusively, he advised people to “choose life and a way of life by listening to, watching, and playing music that is non-poisonous and harmless. I mean music content that adheres to the general principles of legality, decency, truth, integrity, and respect for human dignity.

“Music that also reflects the cultural, moral, and social values of the people and the community. Listen to, watch, and play music that uplifts and inspires your body, soul, and spirit. You may choose the way of death by listening to, watching, and playing music that is poisonous and harmful.

“These songs kill our children, youths, and even adults gradually until they begin to dress half-naked and behave irrationally. You have a tool in your hand to work with, and the decision is yours.”