Dolly Parton scraps Vegas shows over health issues

Dolly Parton, 79, has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges,” the American country music legend announced, although she stressed she is not yet ending her glittering career.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the singer-songwriter posted on social media late Sunday, without disclosing specifics.

The “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker kept her trademark humor intact, quipping that “it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that you want to see.”

Parton was set to perform six nights of sold-out shows in December at Caesars Palace. She revealed that the new dates are set for September of 2026.

She told her millions of followers that she would continue her projects in Nashville but would need “a little time to get show ready, as they say.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

Parton became a major star in the 1970s, with singles including “Coat of Many Colors,” and followed up with smash hits like “I Will Always Love You,” famously covered by Whitney Houston, and “9 to 5.”