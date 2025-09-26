Dollar to naira exchange rate today, September 26, 2025

The Nigerian naira continues to trade under pressure against major currencies, with a widening gap between the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rate and the black market (parallel market) rate. For businesses, travellers, and households, keeping up with the daily dollar to naira exchange rate has become essential.

Dollar to naira black market rate today

In the parallel market, the US dollar is trading at an average of ₦1,500 (buying) and ₦1,515 (selling) across key cities such as Lagos and Abuja.

At the official Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, however, the CBN rate stands at about ₦1,502 per $1, underscoring the persistent gap between the two markets.

Quick reference:

CBN rate: ₦1,502 → $1

Black market rate: ₦1,515 → $1

Pounds to naira exchange rate today

The British pound remains strong against the naira. Officially, the pound is quoted at around ₦2,050 per £1, while in the parallel market it trades higher at about ₦2,090 per £1.

Quick reference:

CBN rate: ₦2,050 → £1

Black market rate: ₦2,090 → £1

Euro to naira exchange rate today

For the euro, the CBN puts the official exchange rate at roughly ₦1,635 per €1, while street traders sell at around ₦1,680 per €1 in the black market.

Quick reference:

CBN rate: ₦1,635 → €1

Black market rate: ₦1,680 → €1

Vanguard News