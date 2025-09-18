DJ Expression set to shatter Guinness World Record for Longest DJ Set

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian-American DJ Expression is gearing up to make history with a groundbreaking attempt to perform for 300 continuous hours, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set.

The record attempt, scheduled from September 21 to October 4, 2025, will take place at NOSH Lounge in Houston, Texas, and will be livestreamed globally on Instagram, Twitch, and TikTok.

DJ Expression’s attempt promises to push the limits of human endurance, artistry, and the power of music.

Throughout the marathon, he will deliver a seamless mix of genres, blending timeless classics with fresh tracks that showcase his versatility and experience behind the turntables.

“I’ve been preparing my whole life for this,” said DJ Expression. “This isn’t just about breaking a record; it’s about proving the power of music, resilience, and human connection. I want the world to feel inspired to chase their own impossible dreams.”

Backing this historic moment is Vuga Music, an African-rooted publishing and entertainment company committed to elevating global music talent.

“At Vuga, we believe in supporting creators who break boundaries and inspire the world,” said Raphael Amachree, President of Vuga Music. “DJ Expression’s journey aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify artistry on a global scale. This is more than a record—it’s a cultural statement.”

Fans worldwide can witness every moment of this electrifying journey through the global livestream.

The current Guinness World Record holder for the longest DJ set is DJ Obi, who played for 240 hours (10 days) in 2016. Another notable record holder is Norberto Loco, who played for 200 hours (8 days) in 2014