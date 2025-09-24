Digital innovations can improve Nigeria’s fragmented travel eco-system — Ajanwachuku

By Prince Osuagwu

Nnenna Ajanwachuku is the Vice President, Transport Ecosystem, at Interswitch, an African integrated payments and digital commerce company.

She has been a strong proponent for digitizing the transportation of people and goods in Nigeria, particularly by introducing cashless payment solutions and seamless booking systems for commuters in a sector previously dominated by cash transactions.

In this interview, she the impact of digitization on Nigeria’s urban mobility, emphasizing how technology can improve daily commuting experience .

Interswitch is a payments and digital commerce, now venturing into the travel and mobility ecosystem. why?

Payments are the lifeblood of any economy, and travel is one of Africa’s most dynamic sectors. We saw a clear gap where digital infrastructure could simplify fragmented processes, improve security and boost revenues for operators. Our focus on travel and mobility is a natural extension of what Interswitch has always done best—connecting people and businesses with seamless, trusted digital solutions.

So what makes Quickteller Travel different from the existing travel platforms in the market?

Quickteller Travel isn’t just another booking portal. It’s a one-stop concierge designed to meet the full journey, from search and booking to payment and post-travel support. We’re integrating travel agencies, interstate transport operators, and even ancillary services into a single, secure ecosystem. Its convenience, transparency and trust rolled into one platform.

The ecosystem is heavily cash based; how does Interswitch’s mobility suite address this gap and still maintain inclusivity?

We’ve built tools that meet operators where they are. Our mobility suite allows even the smallest transport company to digitize ticketing and payments using simple interfaces and affordable technology. This not only reduces cash risks but also expands their customer base, provides real-time reporting and ultimately raises service standards for passengers.

Security is a major concern in online transactions. What specific measures has Interswitch embedded in these travel solutions to build user trust?

Security is non-negotiable. All our travel solutions ride on Interswitch’s robust payments infrastructure, the same backbone trusted by banks and government agencies. We employ end-to-end encryption, tokenisation, fraud monitoring and multi-factor authentication to ensure every transaction is secure. Passengers and operators can transact with confidence.

Does Interswitch have plans to scale Quickteller Travel and its mobility solutions beyond Nigeria?

Absolutely. Our vision is pan-African. We’re already in advanced discussions with partners in East and Southern Africa. We’re taking a phased approach, starting with cross-border transport corridors, then expanding to other travel verticals. The aim is a truly interconnected African travel ecosystem, powered by Interswitch.

Partnerships are vital in travel and tourism. Can you share some of the collaborations Interswitch is seeking to establish at AKWAABA 2025?

We see AKWAABA as a marketplace for ideas and alliances. We’re here to meet regulators, state transport authorities, travel agencies, fintech partners and even hospitality players. Our goal is to stitch together a network that makes digital travel seamless, from booking a bus ticket in Lagos to reserving a safari lodge in Kenya.

How does Interswitch see its role in helping the government modernise the transport and tourism infrastructure in Nigeria?

We’re already working with several state governments to oderniz ticketing and revenue collection. By providing transparent, data-driven systems, we help agencies plan better, cut leakages and improve service delivery. Interswitch can be the neutral tech backbone that accelerates odernization without disrupting existing structures.

Customer experience is a major concern in travel business. How does your solution improve a traveller’s experience?

Our solutions cut out the pain points — no more endless queues, no hidden charges, instant refunds where necessary, and real-time updates. Whether you’re booking online or at a partner outlet, the experience is consistent and transparent. For the traveller, it simply feels like travel has finally caught up with the digital age.

Considering the fragmented nature of Africa’s transport systems, how does Interswitch ensure interoperability between structured and unstructured operators on its platforms?

We’ve built flexible APIs and dashboards that can integrate with whatever system an operator is using even spreadsheets. This ensures both large, tech-savvy companies and small roadside operators can plug into the same platform. Interoperability is at the heart of everything we’re rolling out.

Sustainability is now a global focus. Is there a way Interswitch’s solutions contribute to greener, more efficient travel in Africa?

Digitisation itself is a sustainability tool. When you replace paper tickets with e-tickets, ptimize routes using data, and cut down idle times, you’re reducing waste and emissions. We’re also exploring partnerships that link digital payments to carbon-offset initiatives for travel operators.

Could you highlight some key success stories or early wins from the pilot phases of Quickteller Travel?

In our pilots, several interstate operators have reported double-digit growth in ticket sales and significant reductions in cash handling costs.

For example, one operator cuts boarding time by 40% simply by using our e-ticketing system. These are tangible wins that show the power of digital transformation.

How is Interswitch planning to work with smaller travel agencies or operators who may lack the resources to adopt complex digital tools?

We’ve designed a ‘light’ onboarding package with zero upfront integration costs and simple dashboards accessible from a basic smartphone. We’re also offering training and customer support to ensure smaller players aren’t left behind. Inclusivity is our mantra.

Looking ahead, what new innovations can we expect from Interswitch in the travel ecosystem over the next three to five years?

Expect deeper personalization, AI-driven travel recommendations, loyalty integrations, and smarter cross-border payment options. We’re also working on embedded insurance and financing for travellers and operators. The goal is to make travel in Africa not just digital, but intelligent.

Finally, what does Interswitch hope to achieve by the end of its participation at AKWAABA 2025, both in terms of partnerships and brand positioning?

We want to leave AKWAABA known not only as a payments leader but as the trusted digital partner for Africa’s travel economy. If by the end of the event we’ve forged meaningful partnerships, inspired regulators and empowered operators, then we’ll have achieved exactly what we came for — accelerating Africa’s journey towards seamless, inclusive travel.