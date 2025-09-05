DHQ warns ex-soldiers against illegal protests

Defence Headquarters

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned discharged soldiers protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance over the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to desist from such actions, describing them as illegal.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, who issued the warning on Friday, said the protests were obstructing official activities at the ministry and would no longer be tolerated.

“The Defence Headquarters acknowledges freedom of legitimate protest, but the veterans are strongly advised to trade with caution and vacate the premises of the Federal Ministry of Finance in order to pave way for normal government functions to be seamlessly conducted,” Kangye stated.

He explained that neither the government nor the DHQ owed retired soldiers any SDA, clarifying that payments were being made in line with applicable wage charts.

According to him, gratuity and SDA are calculated based on the salary chart effective on a soldier’s date of retirement.

He noted that those who retired between January 1 and July 28, 2024, fell under the pre-minimum wage chart, while those who retired from July 29, 2024, onward were placed under the minimum wage chart, following the implementation of the new wage structure.

“Unfortunately, soldiers who retired before the implementation date have insisted their benefits should be calculated with the new minimum wage chart, which is not possible. Government policies have effective dates of implementation and this case cannot be an exception,” Kangye stressed.

He urged the protesting ex-soldiers to respect laid down processes and desist from further illegal demonstrations.