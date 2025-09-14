Denari evicted from BBNaija season 10

Denari’s journey in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house has come to an end, as he became the latest housemate to be evicted from the reality TV show.

The eviction was announced during the live show on Sunday night, bringing an emotional moment for fans who had followed his time in the house.

Denari, known for his calm personality, had been nominated alongside other housemates earlier in the week.

He received the fewest votes from viewers, resulting in his eviction and making him the 11th housemate to leave the show this season.

