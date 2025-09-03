Democracy group says Obasanjo’s concerns on El-Rufai still relevant

El-Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has said that recent debates over remarks by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, reflect concerns earlier expressed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo about his leadership style.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by its Director of Strategic Communication, Dr Tunji Bamidele, the group said Obasanjo’s past description of El-Rufai as controversial in politics and governance remains relevant in light of current developments.

Bamidele said Nigeria’s political climate requires leaders of unquestionable integrity and accountability, noting that Obasanjo’s concerns echo the experiences of many Nigerians who have followed El-Rufai’s career.

“El-Rufai’s recent statements on the security situation in Kaduna State and the wider North-Central region have drawn criticism. The Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance rejected his claims that financial incentives were offered to bandits as part of a peace initiative,” he said.

According to him, the Vanguard’s Chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar NaGwari, argued that the comments misrepresented the reality on the ground and risked discrediting a peace model that had brought relief to local communities.

Bamidele added that the North-Central All Progressives Congress (NC APC) Forum also expressed concern, with its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, describing El-Rufai’s remarks as politically motivated.

“This collective criticism from stakeholders raises questions about El-Rufai’s position and shows that Obasanjo’s earlier concerns remain relevant,” he said.

The group stressed that Nigeria’s democracy relies on truthful and responsible public discourse, urging leaders to build unity and trust rather than division.

“As we reflect on the words of former President Obasanjo, it becomes increasingly clear that his insights into leadership qualities remain a useful guide for Nigerians,” Bamidele stated.

He urged public figures to weigh their words and actions carefully, stressing that integrity and accountability are the cornerstones of effective leadership