Delta: Ughelli North APC inaugurates leadership council

…moves to raise N100m for party growth

By Paul Olayemi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area is set to inaugurate its Leadership Council this Friday, October 3, 2025, with a bold target to raise N100 million to fund party activities.

The meeting, scheduled for 1 pm at the Evwreni residence of Delta APC founding leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, on the East-West Road, will formally usher in the new Leadership Council. The body is expected to serve as a unifying platform for elected officials, party leaders, appointees, and grassroots stakeholders across the local government area.

According to the notice jointly signed by party leaders, including Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Terry Noah, Hon. Festus Agas, and the State Party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, the meeting will also review APC activities since the June Unity Meeting, approve key sub-committees, and galvanise stakeholders for stronger grassroots mobilisation.

Top on the agenda is the establishment of an Executive Committee to steer the affairs of the Council, a Finance and Fundraising Committee to mobilise resources—including the N100 million target—and an Elders Committee, comprising members aged 70 and above, to provide advisory support.

The statement added that accreditation will be required for access to the meeting, which is expected to attract a wide array of leaders, including past and present officeholders at national, state, and local levels.

The Leadership Council is composed of the four leaders constituted at the Unity Meeting, the LGA Party Chairman and Secretary, the LGA Council Chairman, Deputy, and Council Leader, all current and former elected representatives at the National Assembly and State level, as well as current and former appointees of the Federal and State Government including Ministers, Cabinet-level officials, DGs, MDs, EDs, and Board Chairmen.

It also includes all current and past members of the NWC and SWC, former NASS and gubernatorial candidates, LGA Women and Youth Leaders past and present, four nominated leaders from each ward with at least one woman among them, and all Ward Chairmen.