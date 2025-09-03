Delta lawmaker, Mutu presents cash support to leatherwork trainees

…Beneficiaries hail him as a trademark for youth empowerment

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI—Trainees in leatherwork production from Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, Delta State, have received cash support to enable them apply the knowledge and skills acquired during their training. The initiative aims to boost local production of leather goods in the riverine areas of the state.

The programme, themed “Training of Youths in Footwear Manufacturing and Other Leather Accessories,” was facilitated by Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, member representing Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House of Representatives. Sixty beneficiaries graduated from the training in December last year, when starter packs were distributed.

The beneficiaries were trained in the production of shoes, bags, belts, wallets, and other leather products, with the broader goal of empowering young people and taking them off the streets.

Presenting the cash benefits on behalf of the lawmaker, Hon. Kenneth Ebitonmo urged participants from Patani and Bomadi local government areas to deploy their skills productively. He noted that Hon. Mutu remained committed to supporting the welfare and empowerment of his constituents.

Programme initiator, Mr. Gabriel Oladija, explained that the training was designed to redirect the energy of idle youths into productive ventures.

“Our ultimate aim is to take youths off the streets by training and empowering them in leather goods production technology. Nigeria must reduce consumption of leather as food, popularly called kpômô, and instead channel it into the production of leather goods. I commend Hon. Nicholas Mutu for his passion and commitment to empowering his people,” Oladija said.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Mr. Gabriel Zuobai, Mr. Matawa Kemebradikumoh, and Mr. Oweipade Ogele thanked the lawmaker for his continued empowerment programmes.

“We want to sincerely thank Hon. Nicholas Mutu for training and supporting us with this cash. We now have the knowledge and skills to manufacture leather wares and will put them into profitable ventures. Hon. Mutu has indeed become a trademark for youth empowerment in the Niger Delta,” they said.

The trainees also appealed to well-meaning Niger Deltans to support the establishment of leather factories in the region to further localize and expand production.