Delta flight from Lagos forced to divert to Accra after fire incident

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has disclosed that a Delta Air Lines flight en route from Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta, United States, was forced to make an emergency diversion to Accra, Ghana, after a fire incident in the aircraft’s oven on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, said this on X.

Achimugu said after the issue was resolved, the flight crew had exceeded their rest time limits, making it impossible to continue.

There is confirmation that the airline’s flight DL055 from Lagos to Atlanta was diverted to Accra on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, due to a fire situation in the aircraft oven.

He said: “By the time the issue was resolved, the flight crew had exceeded their rest time limits, making it impossible to continue.

“However, some passengers were rebooked on the airline’s Accra-New York flight the same evening, and this effort was repeated on Wednesday night for additional passengers. Flight DL055 LOS – ATL finally departed from Accra today, September 25, 2025, at approximately 1200hrs.”

On Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Lagos that was cancelled today September 25, 2025, he added, “Although passengers were duly informed about the cancellation, the airline accommodated those who arrived at the airport by providing transportation to hotels as reported in the flight disruption of this morning.

“23 passengers had been rebooked on Air France, while others would be airlifted on British Airways, KLM, and Lufthansa Airlines.

“The remaining passengers are scheduled to depart on the airline’s scheduled flight of tomorrow, September 26, 2025, at 1140hrs. Air France flight has not been cancelled as speculated but would operate at 0130hrs.”

