Delta community inaugurates security outfit to tackle crime

Eruemukohwarien community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has inaugurated its security outfit, known as the Eruemukohwarien Community Policing and Security, Surveillance and Patrol, to support existing agencies in maintaining peace and order in the area

Speaking at the inauguration, the President General of the community, Comrade Godwin Anigboro, described security as the foundation for development and progress.

“Security is a top priority for every community and every society that desires progress. It is only when there is safety and order that we can properly map out the way forward,” he said.

Anigboro noted that the vision of the community is to create an enabling environment where businesses can thrive and residents can live in peace.

He stressed that security is the collective responsibility of all and not that of security agencies alone.

He said: “The police and other security agencies are not our enemies; they are our partners and friends.

“We have a lot of issues the security is going to address. The use of psycho active substances have become the order of the day in our environment and we have to find a way to stop to it before it ruins the life of our youths.’

Also speaking, the Area Commander of Ughelli Area Command, ACP Aliyu Shaba, commended the initiative, stating that the police cannot fight crime alone without community support.

He urged members of the Eruemukohwarien Community Policing and Security, Surveillance and Patrol to be sincere, law-abiding, and dedicated in their duties, while assuring them of the police command’s recognition and respect as partners in crime-fighting.

The Area Commander emphasized the need for vigilance members to promptly report suspicious activities and refrain from taking laws into their hands. He further directed that they be screened by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) before full integration.

On disputes between communities and companies, Shaba advised that grievances be channelled lawfully to the police rather than resorting to disruptive actions against federal government facilities.

In his remarks, the Divisional Police Officer of A Division, Ughelli, CSP Duru Austin, who formally inaugurated the vigilante group, reminded the new members that they must be individuals of proven integrity.

He stressed that nobody with a criminal background, cult affiliation, or drug addiction would be allowed to serve.

“I would personally look at those that have been nominated, screen them and ensure that they don’t have any criminal record to enable them to function very well”, he said.