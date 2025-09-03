Delta community frustrated as sand excavation ruins only access road

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, AGBOR

Residents of Alisimie community in Ika South Local Government Area,LGA, have raised alarm over the destruction of their only access road by tipper drivers engaged in sand excavation, leaving the once-motorable route reduced to a mere footpath.

Speaking after leading a delegation to the palace of the Dein of Agbor, His Majesty Dr. Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, the Agbasuogun of Agbor, Chief Augustine Akpaokueze, expressed frustration over the situation.

He said the road had deteriorated so badly that even pedestrians now struggle to use it, while motorcycles and vehicles can no longer pass through.

According to him, the firm handling sand excavation in the community signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with residents but has failed to honour any of its commitments.

He also accused the tipper drivers of ignoring the terms of the agreement, thereby worsening the plight of the community.

“The matter has gone beyond us. That is why we have come to His Majesty, the Dein of Agbor, to intervene. We also call on the Delta State Government to rescue us, because the road that was once a pride is now a nightmare,” Chief Akpaokueze lamented.

Backing the traditional leader’s outcry, the President of Alisimie Community Union, Mr. Ameachi Egede, alongside other executive members, recalled that the Delta State Government last tarred the road in 2007, which had served residents well until last year when sharp sand was discovered in Ahima quarters of the community.

Egede explained that the excavation activities have since turned the smooth road into a deplorable track. “Before now, it took just four to five minutes to get to Alisimie from Agbor Obi.

“Today, people avoid the road because of the high cost of repairing damages to their vehicles. Even Okada riders refuse to carry passengers to our community,” he fumed.

He accused the excavation firm and the tipper union of failing to remit the funds promised in the MoU, which were earmarked for road maintenance.

“The agreement signed three months ago, in the presence of the Dein, has been totally disregarded. Our community is suffering,” he said.

The residents appealed to both the Dein of Agbor and the Delta State Government to urgently intervene and compel the firm and tipper drivers to repair the damaged road and honour their obligations.

Vanguard News