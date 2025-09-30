Delta ADC Chairman dismisses suspension report

…says impostors working against ADC unity, insists party remains unstoppable ahead of 2027

The Delta State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr. Austine C. Okolie, has dismissed reports of his suspension by some individuals claiming to be members of the party, describing the move as “laughable and baseless.”

Reacting to a media statement announcing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, Engr. Okolie said those behind the claims lacked the constitutional authority to speak or take decisions on behalf of the ADC in Delta State.

“The funniest aspect of the matter is that we cannot even identify any of them as registered members of our great party in Delta State. They have never attended a single ward, local government, or state meeting of the ADC, so one wonders in what capacity they are acting,” he stated.

The chairman further queried the logic of intending members, who, according to him, have not been officially admitted into the party, claiming to pass a vote of no confidence on the leadership they are yet to be part of.

Engr. Okolie alleged that the individuals were enemies of the ADC coalition, working to sow discord and dissatisfaction within the party’s ranks. He reaffirmed that the ADC in Delta State remains focused on building a formidable and people-oriented political structure capable of winning future elections at all levels.

“We will not be distracted by unknown individuals whose only motive is to create disunity. The ADC in Delta is united, organized, and committed to the Nigeria rescue mission ahead of 2027. We remain unstoppable,” he declared.

Calling on members to remain steadfast, the Chairman urged the public to disregard the announcement of a purported new leadership in Delta ADC.

“ADC Delta State is one. We are bound together with a glorious handshake of peace, and we are determined to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams come 2027,” Engr. Okolie concluded.