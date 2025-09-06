Delta 2027: Great Ogboru’s joker…

Ogboru

By Dennis Akpotu

CHIEF Great Ovedje Ogboru is a man whose life story reads like an epic of resilience, integrity and unwavering commitment to serve his people in Delta State. He is one who is greatly misunderstood by a lot of people due to fabricated falsehoods spread by those who don’t wish him well or who see him as a threat to their political ambition.

However, sometimes history judges not by the noise of the crowd, but by the integrity of the motive. True enough, the path to building statehood often runs through the terrain of misunderstanding. This gentleman has the best of intentions for Deltans in 2027. His one prayer is that, elections should be content of ideas not identities.

Many a times, Chief Ogboru has been robbed of electoral victory but God’s willing, this time around, it is not going to be business as usual.

It is no longer a rumour that Chief Ovedje Ogboru has berthed at the shores of the African Democratic Congress, ADC. This is because he sees the ADC as one, which would practice politics of ideas, of solutions and of national renewal. Presently, the ADC is focusing on building a strong, grassroots-based political structure across Nigeria.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, is a deliberate intervention, born out of necessity by a coalition of individuals who recognized that Nigeria was sliding dangerously toward a one party state. Therefore, it is a conscious response to a political vacuum.

Undoubtedly, being a new party, the ADC needs a lot of work to do to sell itself to the electorate in Delta State.

“The People’s General”, as Ogboru is fondly called is not coming in to the politics of Delta State to amass wealth. Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has been a millionaire since his early adulthood of 25 and a multimillionaire at 28. He has never been a contractor to any arm of government in Nigeria.

He is blessed with an inherent gift of doing business nationally and internationally. Chief Ogboru’s success story in business is not just one of business success; it is a narrative of strategic vision, calculated risks, and relentless determination.

Coming into Delta politics, he would create a consciousness that values merits, justice and shared destiny. He would invest massively in the training of the youths to equip the next generation with not just tools but with a desired mission, and consequently rebuild our value system in the state.

Also, Chief Ogboru would establish farm settlements in every local government areas, with storage facilities and agro-allied processing zones. This would create jobs and improve the economy of rural areas. He has consistently said that Delta State, being an oil producing state should not rely on oil alone, thus; he would establish the doctrine of manufacturing and industrialization. This will no doubt boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Delta State. Ogboru will also introduce marine technology for coastal communities.

Chief Great Ogboru is celebrated for his unwavering integrity. No wonder, Vanguard described him as “a bright spot of light in a muddy political environment” defined by a deep-rooted desire to restore electoral integrity in Delta State particularly and in Nigeria generally.

Tributes describe him as unbought and unbowed, “a living proof that one can remain relevant and revered in politics without falling in character”.

The Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, eulogized Ogboru on his 65th birthday as a man of large heart, a patriot, and a leader many followed to realize their ambitions.

Earlier critiques, such as those from 2018, show his willingness to confront government failures, like the neglect of oil-producing communities and misuse of derivation funds, positioning him as a voice for equity and accountability.

Chief Ogboru is a man of peace, integrity and modesty. His political journey, though fraught with betrayals and injustice remains a symbol of unwavering courage. He is an emblem of perseverance and conscientious leadership. His story is a testament to character triumphing over adversity.