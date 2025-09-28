Deejaycruz9ja opens up on his journey in the music industry

By Ayo Onikoyi

Adebanjo Qudus Olawale widely known as Deejaycruz9ja, a wizard behind the turntable, has opened up on his journey through the challenging Nigerian music industry.

The highly skillful DJ built his Deejay career from scratch with just dreams and no support till he was able to establish his name in the industry.

Reflecting on his incredible journey and his foray into disc jockeying, Deejaycruz9ja says, “It wasn’t an easy thing and it was tough trying to establish myself in the industry. For me, that was a process and a phase that I had to pass through and I didn’t allow the challenges to derail my vision and dreams. Through diligence, I was able to overcome all the challenges”.

Today, Deejaycruz9ja is celebrated for his versatility and ability to effortlessly blend various genres of music from afrobeats, amapiano, and house, while also showing mastery in hip-hop and R&B. What truly sets him apart, however, is his creativity and ability to read the mood of his audience.

As a young boy, Deejaycruz9ja had his primary school education at Samtoy Primary school, Ogudu, Ojota, Lagos. He then proceeded to Ogudu Junior Grammar School. He obtained his Secondary School Leaving Certification at the Keke Senior High School.

When asked about what he is currently working on, he stated that, “I just released a new mix-tape, “Party with Deejaycruz9ja”, which is currently enjoying massive downloads and I’m also working on collaborating with some artistes, so be expecting an EP by the first quarter of next year. I’m working really hard to take my craft to the global stage”.

His career is on a positive trajectory which is inspiring lots of young talents, and also an attestation that Disc Jockeying is a legitimate platform for global influence and recognition.