Debora’s new book celebrates friendship, integrity

By Onyeka Ezike

The novel Frame, written by Deborah Charles, presents a compelling narrative that situates art at the heart of adolescent self-discovery while foregrounding the themes of integrity, resilience, and moral growth. The novel follows Nneoma, a prodigiously talented young artist whose early triumphs, most notably her successful exhibition at the National Museum, serve as a springboard into a broader exploration of personal identity, friendship, and the complexities of competition.

The sixteen-chapter book begins with Nneoma’s exhibition at the National Museum, her work drew art enthusiasts alike, who marvelled at her vibrant paintings, which seemed to pulse with life and energy.

Nneoma was praised for the exhibition, including her parents, classmates and teachers, but unknown to her, she never imagined that what started as a hobby would soon become a career for her. At the surface of the novel, the work functions as a coming-of-age tale, but its deeper resonances lies in its ethical undercurrents.

Each chapter of the book is crafted with subtitles that resonate with Preteens transitioning from childhood to adolescence.

In Chapter Two, titled ‘New Class, New Challenges’, it begins with the excitement of Nneoma in a new class, as she transitions into secondary school. The curiosity that comes with a new class makes the protagonist nervous, and in her innocence, she meets a friend, Teni.

Teni’s situation on their first day in school reminds Nneoma of her early days as an exhibitor in the National Museum, as their friendship became inseparable.

The novel in chapter six begins with a ‘New Challenger’ as the rivalry between Nneoma and Zara, the new student whose ambition morphs into sabotage, dramatizes the perennial tension between talent and envy, honesty and deceit.

The stolen artwork, the coded messages, and the investigative subplot elevate the narrative beyond the realm of school life into a study of character under pressure. Through these episodes, the author underscores that artistic excellence is inseparable from integrity, and that true success demands not only technical mastery but also moral courage.

The prose is deliberately accessible, ensuring that younger readers remain engaged while also leaving space for more mature reflection. The dialogue is direct and often didactic, yet this quality is consistent with the text’s pedagogical intent. Indeed, Frame is not only a novel but also a moral text, one that positions art as a vehicle for empathy, healing, and communal solidarity.

Significantly, the narrative is rooted in a recognisable context, whether through its cultural motifs, the communal life of the school, or the symbolic use of the masquerade in Zara’s sculpture.

This grounding offers young readers an affirming reflection of their environment while also situating the novel within the broader tradition of children’s literature that seeks to balance entertainment with instruction.

In the final chapters, where forgiveness tempers justice and rivalry yields to reconciliation, Frame insists that adolescence is as much about ethical learning as it is about academic or artistic achievement. Nneoma’s growth from a precocious artist to a well-rounded and resilient individual who embodies perseverance, kindness, and humility renders the text an important contribution to the literature of character formation.

The book is rich in an instructive manner, appealing to extend beyond its target demographic of teenagers. It is a work that parents, teachers, and policymakers alike would do well to engage, for it models the kind of value-driven storytelling that is urgently needed in today’s society.

The author is an accomplished educator with over two decades of experience in instructional leadership. She is a passionate humanitarian with a specialization in conflict analysis and mediation, a certified marriage and family therapist dedicated to promoting emotional wellness and social harmony.

Debby, as she is often called, is the founder of Wisdom Path Academy, an academy committed to shaping lives and inspiring positive transformation through education. She also plays a vital role in Gnosis Help Initiative, a volunteer-driven organization that advocates against domestic violence, child abuse and exploitation through impactful outreach and awareness campaigns.