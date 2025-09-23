Davido joins recording academy committee, set to vote in 2026 Grammys

Nigerian music icon Davido has officially become a member of the Recording Academy, the body responsible for the Grammy Awards.

As a voting member, the Afrobeats superstar will now play a role in shaping the outcomes of music’s most prestigious honors. Describing the milestone, Davido called it “a gamechanger.”

“I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season,” he said in a video broadcast.

The singer added that he is honoured to join the Academy and is looking forward to contributing to the voting process.

Davido first earned three nominations at the 2024 Grammys but did not win in any category. His fourth nomination came through his collaboration with Chris Brown and Lojay on Sensational, which was up for Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys but lost to Tems’ Love Me Jeje.

Vanguard News