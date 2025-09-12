Dangote Refinery reduces PMS price, set to begin direct supply

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced it will begin the direct distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to filling stations across Nigeria from Monday, September 15, 2025, with a corresponding reduction in pump prices.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the gantry price has been reduced to N820 per litre, with retail prices varying across states.

Fuel will sell at N841 per litre in Lagos and other South-Western states, while Abuja, Rivers, Delta, Edo and Kwara states will see pump prices at N851 per litre.

“The first phase of the deployment will cover the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Kwara, Delta, Edo, Rivers and South West states, with nationwide expansion planned as additional trucks are delivered,” the statement said.

The refinery explained that the programme will rely on compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered transportation, which it said would significantly reduce costs.

“This transition to CNG-powered transportation is expected to save the Nigerian economy over N1.8 trillion annually. The move is designed to cut fuel distribution costs, reduce pump prices, and ease inflationary pressures,” the company noted.

According to the Dangote Group, the initiative is expected to benefit over 42 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by lowering energy costs and boosting profit margins.

The company also revealed it is investing more than N720 billion into the programme, which will help revive dormant filling stations across the country.

The project is also expected to generate new jobs, including positions for truck drivers, filling station managers, and fuel attendants.

Calling on stakeholders to support the initiative, the refinery urged petrol station owners nationwide to register for free delivery and other associated benefits.

“We invite fuel station operators, telecommunications companies, and large-scale fuel consumers to partner with this programme to ensure its success and maximise its economic impact,” it said.

