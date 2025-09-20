Dangote Refinery not a monopoly, says expert

By Adeola Badru

A security expert and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has defended the Dangote Refinery, stating that the company’s business model is being misunderstood as monopolistic.

In a statement issued Thursday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni explained that the refinery’s pricing system and distribution strategies are aimed at ensuring efficiency and sustainability in the petroleum sector.

He noted that the refinery, despite being located in an oil-producing country, has had to source crude oil internationally and therefore developed alternative distribution channels to keep operations steady.

According to him, the refinery partnered with MRS Oil and invested in thousands of tanker trucks to deliver products directly to filling stations. He said this initiative, alongside a flexible purchase model, was designed to improve access and reliability for marketers and consumers.

Mumuni added that operational challenges in the petroleum supply chain make such innovations necessary, stressing that the refinery provides opportunities for collaboration with marketers and entrepreneurs across the country.

He encouraged stakeholders in the energy sector to work with the refinery, emphasizing that its operations are not intended to create a monopoly but to support Nigeria’s broader energy security goals.