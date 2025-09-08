Dangote, NUPENG Face-Off: Meeting ends in deadlock

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The meeting between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and the Dangote Group, convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has ended in a deadlock.

The talks, aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute over unionisation and other related issues, failed to produce a consensus on some of NUPENG’s key demands.

Although sources confirmed that the Dangote Group had agreed to allow workers at its refinery and petrochemical plants to join NUPENG, the drafting of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, became the major sticking point.

‘Offensive clauses’

According to insiders, representatives of the Dangote Group allegedly attempted to insert clauses described as “offensive,” which could be invoked against workers in the event of a strike.

The dispute over the MoU led the NUPENG delegation, supported by representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to walk out of the meeting on two occasions.

Roll call

The conciliatory session, which commenced at about 5:05 p.m., had in attendance the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA.

The Dangote Group was represented by Sayyu Cantata and Otunba Jibrin, while NUPENG’s delegation was led by its President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale.

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, was represented by its Secretary General, Dr. Nuhu Toro, and Shehu Mohammed, while the NLC team included Benson Upah, Onyeka Chris, Echezona Azuzu, and Opaluwa Simon, among others.

One of the labour leaders who spoke, claimed the Dangote team walked out of the meeting after the Labour team insisted that offensive clauses would not be included in the communique.

He said, “So the strike continues.”

PENGASSAN threatens to join strike

Earlier, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, declared full solidarity with NUPENG and threatened to join in ongoing nationwide industrial action should Dangote Group continue to resist unionisation.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN expressed “unwavering solidarity” with NUPENG, describing the denial of workers’ right to unionise at Dangote Refinery as unacceptable and a direct violation of Nigerian labour laws and international conventions.

The statement read: “On behalf PENGASSAN, we are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery.

“We wish to put on record that Dangote Refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the Association since its inception. All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result.

“It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observes the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote Refinery, as the continued denial of workers’ rights will no longer be tolerated going forward.”

PENGASSAN warned that unless the refinery’s management changes its stance, the association will be left with no option but to join NUPENG in a showdown that could cripple refinery operations.

“We stand firmly in support of NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just petroleum tanker drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. This is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws.

“The right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace.

“Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests.”

The senior oil workers’ union urged stakeholders, including the Federal Government, to intervene immediately and facilitate constructive dialogue to avert a major crisis in the sector.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues. Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry.

“In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission.

“Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery,” the statement added.

ITUC-Africa warns

Similarly, the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC-Africa, equally declared firm solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and NUPENG, in their resistance to what it described as the “persistent anti-union and anti-worker practices” of the Dangote Group.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Akhator Odigie, and issued from its headquarters in Lome, Togo, on September 8, 2025, ITUC-Africa warned that it is on red alert for Africa-wide mobilisation should Dangote persist in undermining workers’ rights.

According to the organisation, “The Dangote Group’s continued union-busting, casualisation, unsafe working conditions, and wage suppression are a blatant violation of: ILO Convention 87 (Freedom of Association), ILO Convention 98 (Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining), ILO Convention 155 (Occupational Safety and Health), and Nigeria’s Constitution (Section 40) and Labour Act.”

ITUC-Africa described these practices as not only an assault on Nigerian workers but also a continental threat that sets “a dangerous precedent of corporate monopoly undermining labour rights across Africa.”

The continental labour body demanded: immediate cessation of anti-union practices by the Dangote Group, urgent unionisation of all workers across Dangote operations, federal government of Nigeria to sanction and enforce compliance with labour laws, and African regional bodies, including the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to hold corporations accountable under the Decent Work Agenda and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

Sounding a note of warning, Odigie said: “This statement is also to officially put the Dangote Group and other African Conglomerates and Multinational Enterprises doing business in Africa on notice that ITUC-Africa, together with its affiliates in the African countries where these businesses operate, will double down on ensuring that they respect rights at work. We are on red alert for continental mobilisation against this persistent anti-union posture of the Dangote Group.”

The labour group affirmed its readiness to act in solidarity with Nigerian workers if the alleged anti-labour posture persists.

“ITUC-Africa will mobilise continental solidarity actions should the Dangote Group persist in its violations. We affirm that an injury to one is an injury to all,” the statement read.