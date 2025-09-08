Dangote–NUPENG Dispute: Communiqué wording stalls Labour resolution

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA — Efforts by the Federal Government to resolve the dispute between the Dangote Group and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have hit a stumbling block, following a deadlock over the choice of words in the communiqué meant to seal the agreement.

The meeting, convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, was expected to bring an end to the face-off, which centres on workers’ unionization and related issues.

According to sources, both parties had reached near agreement on most of the contentious matters. The Dangote Group reportedly conceded to allow its employees the right to join NUPENG — the major sticking point in the negotiations.

However, the session ended without resolution as disagreements over the precise wording of the final communiqué prevented the signing of a binding agreement.

The stalemate means that tensions between the company and the union remain unresolved, with stakeholders closely watching for the next steps in the dialogue process.