Dakaci Support Initiative empowers over 500 students

The Dakaci Support Initiative (DSI), founded by Esv. Hon. Dr. Sani Abdulkadir, has empowered more than 500 pupils and students through its educational sponsorship programme since inception.

The non-profit, which has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) since January 28, 2021, has provided interventions ranging from primary school support to sponsoring 100 candidates annually to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

However, a recent review of the programme showed that only about 10 per cent of sponsored JAMB candidates eventually secure and follow through with university admission.

In response, the initiative has announced a strategic refinement of its scholarship model to ensure greater impact and sustainability. Going forward, DSI will concentrate on supporting students who have already gained admission into universities and polytechnics.

“Education remains at the heart of our mission, and this refinement ensures that our efforts are not only impactful but also sustainable,” Abdulkadir said.

“By supporting students who are already admitted, we guarantee that our sponsorship directly translates into long-term academic success.”

The founder explained that the shift would allow the organisation to channel its resources more effectively, ensuring that beneficiaries are positioned to maximise the opportunity.

Despite the adjustment, DSI said it will continue to provide assistance to pupils in primary and secondary schools to ensure that young learners are not left behind in their educational journeys.

The initiative emphasised that its new focus is consistent with its core mission of empowering young people through education by not only providing access but also ensuring continuity until graduation.