CVR: INEC records over 2.6m registrants

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Tuesday said more than 2.6 million Nigerians have registered in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise, which is running both online and in-person.

A statement signed by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the figure covers the first two weeks of the online pre-registration and the first week of the in-person registration.

According to the update, 2,532,062 Nigerians completed their pre-registration online between August 18 and August 31, 2025. Of this figure, 1,218,482 (48.12%) are male, while 1,313,580 (51.88%) are female.

By age distribution, 1,602,484 (63.29%) fall between 18 and 34 years, while 647,528 (25.57%) are students.

INEC emphasized that the online process remains a preliminary step, stressing that registrants must complete their registration physically at any of the Commission’s 811 state and local government offices nationwide, where their biometric data will be captured.

“We urge all online pre-registrants to complete the process in-person at the INEC designated registration centres, without which the online process alone is invalid,” the statement read.

For Nigerians without internet access or those who prefer physical registration, the Commission said its centres across the country are open Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 3pm.

The in-person registration, which began on August 25, 2025, has so far recorded 72,274 fresh or completed registrations in just five days (by August 29, 2025). The gender breakdown shows 35,622 (49.29%) male and 36,652 (50.71%) female.

In terms of age, the majority — 54,718 (75.71%) — are between 18 and 34 years old, with 30,953 (42.83%) identified as students.

INEC noted that detailed breakdowns of the registration figures by state, gender, age, occupation and disability status have been uploaded on its website and official platforms.

The Commission also commended citizens for their positive response and acknowledged civil society groups and organisations that have mobilized civic participation.