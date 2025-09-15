Customs extends overtime cargo automation to 120-day

From L-R, Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Muhammed Babadede, the CGC of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Isah Umar, and senior officer at the sensitisation programme of Automation Overtime Cargos held in Lagos on Monday.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, has announced the automation of overtime cargo clearance and an extension of the clearance window to 120 days, in a move aimed at improving trade facilitation and easing business processes across Nigeria’s ports.

Adeniyi disclosed this on Monday during a one-day sensitisation programme on the Automation of Overtime Cargo Clearance System for stakeholders in Zone ‘A’, Lagos. Participants included consignees, brokers, terminal operators, and customs officers.

According to him, the automated system will address delays often caused by abandoned consignments and drastically reduce the volume of letters seeking clearance extensions, which account for nearly half of correspondence to his office.

“We have created a help desk at the headquarters to prioritise clearance of project cargoes belonging to government agencies. Importation is critical to Nigeria’s economic development, and our goal is not just to generate revenue but to ensure goods reach their owners quickly and efficiently,” Adeniyi said.

He noted that less than one per cent of cargoes arriving at Nigerian ports in 2024 were classified as overtime and expressed optimism that the new system would eliminate such cases entirely. The NCS boss also assured stakeholders of continuous sensitisation and encouraged terminal operators, shipping companies, and clearing agents to provide feedback for further improvement.

Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Isah Umar, explained that the e-clearance system will simplify procedures, enhance transparency, strengthen data integrity, and minimise human interference. He added that it will also provide automatic records of cargo disposal and harmonise documentation using the Single Goods Declaration (SGD).

Chief Superintendent of Customs, Mr. Aliyu Abdulkadir, highlighted provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, which allows overtime cargoes to be disposed of after 120 days, while perishable or inflammable items may be disposed of immediately through e-auction or other approved means.

Similarly, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Ibrahim Muhammed, outlined the ICT processes underpinning the system. He explained that cargoes are classified as overtime after 30 days, with clearance escalating from the Area Controller to zonal commands and, if unresolved, to headquarters.

Zonal Coordinator of Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller-General Muhammed Babadede, described the NCS as the most digitalised Customs administration in West and Central Africa, commending the Comptroller-General for his reform-driven leadership.

The sensitisation programme featured interactive sessions where shipping companies, terminal operators, importers, exporters, and clearing agents sought clarifications on the new process. Customs management pledged continuous engagement to ensure smooth implementation of the system.