Customs collects N3.7 trn in H1

By Emma Ujah,

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N3.7 trillion in the first half of the year.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this at the 62nd meeting of the Customs Board, according to a statement by Director of Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, in Abuja, yesterday.

Edun attributed the performance which was 12.5% above budget and 25% higher than the same period last year, to the reforms of the present administration, including the National Single Window initiative.

Customs recorded a revenue of N1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the N600 billion collected during the same period last year- a feat the service attributed to efficiency, transparency, and enforcement.

The federal government gave the Service a revenue target of N6.584tn in the 2025 Fiscal Year. However, the Senate Committee on Customs, in June raised the target to N10 trillion.

The minister described the half-year performance as commendable and called for deeper reforms to meet the administration’s ambitious revenue goals.

The National Single Window Initiative, a digital trade platform, set for full rollout in 2026, is designed to streamline import and export processes, reduce delays, costs, and boost competitiveness, creating a stronger, more efficient business environment for the private sector.

“The National Single Window will give Customs the speed and capacity to process trade more effectively, boosting revenue and positioning Nigeria as a more attractive hub for investment,” the Minister was quoted as saying.

Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising trade systems and boosting revenue as Customs’ performance continues to exceed expectations.