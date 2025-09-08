CUPP urges Speaker to back words with action on Nigeria’s borrowing

By John Alechenu

Abuja — The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, to take concrete steps to ensure responsible borrowing by the Federal Government.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, made the appeal in response to recent comments credited to the Speaker expressing concern over Nigeria’s rising debt-to-GDP ratio.

Ameh said the remarks reflected what many stakeholders had long emphasized—that unchecked borrowing could place a heavy burden on future generations.

“This issue is beyond party politics; it is about the future of Nigerians yet unborn. Our hope and prayer is that the Speaker’s concern will translate into tangible action by the House,” he said.

The CUPP urged the National Assembly to carefully scrutinize borrowing requests and ensure they are tied to productive investments that will positively impact the lives of citizens.

According to the group, the legislature has a responsibility to safeguard public interest by promoting fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of national resources.