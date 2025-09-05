CSOs to FG: Honour commitments, begin capital budget releases

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, to immediately commence the release of funds under the 2025 capital budget.

The Coalition for Equity in Public Contracts (CEPC) stated that Nigerians will hold both the executive and legislative branches accountable if recent promises to indigenous contractors are merely rhetoric.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Dr. Salisu Garba, Convener of the CEPC, welcomed the resolution brokered by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, between the Finance Ministry and the Office of the Accountant-General over delayed payments. But he stressed that action must now follow words.

“For months, contractors have executed projects across the country in good faith, trusting that government will honour its bond under the Appropriation Act. Yet they have been left stranded, many of them struggling to repay loans taken to finance these projects,” Garba said. “The Deputy Speaker’s intervention is commendable, but Nigerians are tired of promises. This is the moment for the Finance Minister and the Accountant General to prove they are serious by beginning immediate disbursements under the 2025 capital budget.”

The coalition highlighted the role of indigenous contractors in infrastructure delivery and job creation, warning that persistent neglect would worsen economic hardship.

“Every kilometre of road left unpaid for, every school block or hospital wing abandoned due to delayed payment, translates into jobs lost and communities short-changed,” the statement read. “Government must remember that the capital budget is not a token gesture; it is the lifeblood of Nigeria’s development.”

Garba criticised what he described as “executive indiscipline,” accusing the government of prioritising off-budget expenditures while leaving legally captured projects in limbo. He urged the National Assembly to enforce compliance with the agreements it helped broker.

“This matter has now moved beyond contractors to the credibility of parliament itself. Nigerians will hold the National Assembly accountable should Edun and Ogunjimi renege on their word,” he warned. “Anything less will be interpreted as complicity.”

The group also highlighted the ripple effects on the broader economy, noting that banks are already tightening credit to indigenous firms due to concerns about delayed government payments.

“This is how a vicious cycle begins: government delays payments, contractors default on loans, banks cut lending, and the economy contracts further. Nigeria cannot afford this spiral,” the statement said.

CEPC urged President Bola Tinubu to reinforce his administration’s pledge of fiscal discipline by ensuring that Edun and Ogunjimi act swiftly.

“The President has spoken repeatedly about reforms and fiscal discipline. This is the litmus test. A government that cannot honour its contracts cannot expect to win trust either from citizens or investors,” Garba added.

