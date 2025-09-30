CSOs hail court order stopping PENGASSAN’s strike

A coalition of civil society organisations has welcomed the ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja halting the planned strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) against the Dangote Refinery.

The group, under the aegis of the Coalition for the Defence of Economic Rights (CODER), described the interim order as “a victory for the rule of law and economic stability.”

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Monday night, CODER’s president, Comrade Babajide Oresanya, urged all parties to respect the decision of the court and allow due process to take its course.

“We hail the decision of the court under Justice Emmanuel Sublim to stop the strike and preserve the integrity of our economy,” Oresanya said. “The attempt to cripple operations at the Dangote Refinery by cutting off crude oil and gas supply would have inflicted incalculable damage on the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians. The judiciary has once again risen to the occasion by protecting both the rule of law and the national interest.”

The coalition warned that industrial unions must not act in ways that undermine national development or threaten the survival of critical infrastructure. “While we recognise and respect the constitutional right of workers to organise and press their demands, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the bounds of the law,” the statement read. “The refinery is not just a private enterprise; it is a strategic national asset with implications for energy security, job creation, and the wider economy. To hold it hostage for union politics is unacceptable.”

CODER further commended the federal government for engaging swiftly with PENGASSAN and key regulators including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). It urged all stakeholders to abide strictly by the interim order of the court.

“The court has spoken. Any attempt to flout this order would amount to contempt and could further escalate the situation. Nigerians are watching, and what the country needs at this moment is stability, not conflict. Respect for the judiciary is non-negotiable,” Oresanya stressed.

The group also expressed concern that the controversy over PENGASSAN’s allegations against the refinery could derail efforts toward energy sufficiency. “Independent investigations and facts on ground have shown that the Dangote Refinery has been a net creator of jobs, both directly and indirectly. Rather than peddling unsubstantiated allegations, the union should channel energy into ensuring that the refinery delivers optimally and contributes to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products,” CODER noted.

The coalition concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain calm and trust in the judicial process. “The interim order is only the first step. The substantive matter will be heard on October 13, and we are confident that the court will dispense justice in line with the facts presented. What is most important now is that all parties submit to the authority of the court and allow reason to prevail,” Oresanya added.

Earlier on Monday, Justice Sublim restrained PENGASSAN from proceeding with its nationwide strike after Dangote Refinery’s counsel, George Ibrahim, filed an ex-parte application, ruling that the strike could cause irreparable harm to the economy.

Vanguard News