CSOs back Dangote Refinery, urge union to refrain from interference

Civil society organizations under the banners of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GoDDI) and 45 other groups have urged the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to refrain from actions they say could disrupt operations at Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

In a statement signed by Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince and Igwe Ude-umanta and made available to journalists in Abuja, the coalition said it supports the refinery’s right to manage its workforce and called for disputes to be handled through lawful and constructive channels.

The groups expressed support for Dangote Refinery’s decision to terminate the employment of more than 3,000 staff, saying the matter should be resolved in accordance with company policy and labour law. The statement urged unions and management to pursue dialogue and collective bargaining rather than actions that could harm private investment or workers’ livelihoods.

“As watchdogs of society, we oppose interference in the operations of private companies and call on all parties to seek peaceful, lawful solutions,” the statement said.

The CSOs also appealed to Nigerians to support efforts that protect large-scale investments in the country’s downstream sector, while encouraging social partners to engage through recognised dispute-resolution mechanisms.