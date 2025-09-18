CSO raises concern over safety of Nigerians’ online data

By Nnasom David

A civil society organisation, Paradigm Initiative (PIN), has raised alarm over the safety of Nigerians’ online data, warning that sensitive information belonging to citizens and even top government officials has been consistently exposed for the past three years.

At a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the organisation urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to strengthen data protection systems in the country.

PIN’s Executive Director, ‘Gbenga Sesan, said the situation was dire, noting that personal details of the President, Vice President, National Security Adviser, top military officials, ministers, and other senior government figures were available online to anyone with access to their full name and date of birth.

“The data security problem is serious,” Sesan stressed.

He added: “Despite Nigeria’s advancements in technology, digital rights such as privacy, online protection, freedom of expression and access to information remain under threat.”

According to him, arbitrary internet shutdowns, weak enforcement of data protection laws, government surveillance, and inconsistent policies have continued to undermine public trust and weaken Nigeria’s digital growth potential.

Sesan expressed appreciation to development partners including the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ford Foundation, Luminate, Wellspring Philanthropic Fund, Mott Foundation, Open Society Foundations, International Development Research Centre and Internet Society Foundation for supporting PIN’s work at a time when non-profits face operational challenges.

He also pointed to the organisation’s Stemming the Tide of Abuse in Nigeria’s Digital Space (STANDS) Project as a catalyst for change in the country’s digital rights space.

The project, he said, combines litigation, advocacy, evidence-building, and capacity strengthening to protect citizens, influence policy and build durable systems.

Presenting the 2024 Nigeria Londa Report, PIN’s Senior Officer, Programmes for Anglophone West Africa, Khadija El-Usman, said the assessment benchmarks Nigeria’s digital rights and inclusion record against the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information.

She explained that the report evaluates issues such as internet access and affordability, freedom of expression, arbitrary arrests, data protection and privacy, transparency, artificial intelligence and the inclusion of vulnerable groups like children and persons with disabilities.

“For Nigeria in 2024, this assessment is not just a research exercise. It directly reflects how over 200 million citizens experience their right to connect, speak, be protected online and participate in the digital economy,” El-Usman said.

Nigeria scored 36 out of 60 points in the 2024 index, placing it at a moderately compliant level, reflecting both progress and setbacks in its digital rights environment.

PIN’s Chief Operating Officer, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu, highlighted the organisation’s broader impact across Africa, citing the production of digital toolkits, award-winning short films, scholarships for young people in Ajegunle where the initiative began, and other livelihood-transforming projects.

While noting improvements in Nigeria’s digital landscape, Paradigm Initiative stressed that many Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas, women and persons with disabilities, still struggle with internet affordability, connectivity and digital literacy, all of which continue to limit meaningful online participation.