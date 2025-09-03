C’River PDP Southern caucus reject Abuja meeting

…condemns Vena Ikem leadership, rallies for unity ahead of Sept 27 congress

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Southern Senatorial District Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has disowned a factional caucus meeting recently held in Abuja, describing it as divisive and counterproductive to the party’s stability.

The rejection formed part of a seven-point resolution reached during a well-attended meeting at Adsuit Hotel, Calabar, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The communiqué, signed by the State Vice Chairman (South), Hon. Asuquo Ekpo, emphasized that the caucus acted within the provisions of Section 20 (2 & 3) of the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended).

The caucus declared that it would not recognize the Abuja meeting of August 31, 2025, which sought to extend the tenure of the Barr. Venatius Ikem-led executive.

In its resolutions, the caucus commended the National Woman Leader, Mrs. Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm, for her bold interventions to stabilize the PDP in Cross River State, noting that her actions were timely in halting further divisions.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to an inclusive and peaceful state congress on September 27, 2025, in line with the national template and the outcomes of the Cross River Special Stakeholders meeting held on August 29. It further adopted the existing state party offices allocated to the southern district, saying the move would streamline operations and avert disputes.

Drawing lessons from the PDP’s poor performance in the south during the 2023 elections, the caucus urged all local government areas to consult widely and present their most competent representatives for elective positions at the congress.

It also pledged continuous engagement with LGAs to adjust zoning arrangements where necessary in the interest of fairness and inclusivity.

The meeting was presided over by Hon. Ekpo, who also chairs the Southern Senatorial District Caucus.

In attendance were prominent party leaders including State Deputy Chairman, Ntufam Denis Nkiri; State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Paul Agbo; former State Chairman, Ntufam Ekpo Okon; former National Exco member, Pastor Ewa Effiom Ewa-Henshaw; Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo; Mba Ukweni SAN; Barr. Edem Ekong; Elder Bassey Ekefre; Dr. Joseph Bassey, as well as 15 elders from the district, including five women.