C’River: NDLEA commander found lifeless in Calabar hotel

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Morrison Ogbonna, was on Thursday morning found dead in his hotel room in Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that Ogbonna’s officers discovered his body when they arrived at the hotel to pick him up for a scheduled assignment.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“This morning, some officers went to the hotel to pick him up. When they didn’t get any response, they alerted the hotel management, who opened the room and found him lifeless.”

Ogbonna, who was transferred to Cross River in August 2025 to replace Rachel Umebuali, had only recently assumed duty in the state.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, SP Irene Ugbo-Obase, said:

“I can confirm to you that it is true, but what led to the death is what I can’t readily tell you.”