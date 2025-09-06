C’River AGN elects Beatrice Akonjom as chairman

The Cross River State Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has elected Lady Beatrice Akonjom as its new chairman.

Akonjom emerged victorious in a keenly contested election held on Saturday in Calabar, polling 105 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr. Victor Eyamba, who scored 50 votes. The exercise was widely described by actors and industry observers as peaceful, transparent, and credible.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the AGN Electoral Committee in the state, Mrs. Ezinne Owoh, said the outcome reflected the “growing maturity of the guild” and commended members for their orderly conduct.

In her acceptance speech, Lady Akonjom thanked members for their trust and pledged to unite and uplift the guild.

“This victory is not mine alone but for every member of the AGN, Cross River State Chapter. I pledge to work tirelessly for the unity and progress of the guild,” she said.

Vice President, South-South of AGN, Mr. Mokiles, congratulated the new chairman and urged her to consolidate on the gains of the past administration, while positioning Nollywood practitioners in the state for greater opportunities.

The Chairman of the Interim Executive Committee, Mrs. Maureen Ekpenyong, also expressed delight at the smooth transition, pledging her full support for the new leadership.

Others elected into the executive committee include: Edet Esuabanga (Vice Chairman), Hon. Sunny Owoche (Secretary), Roseline Kelechi (Treasurer), Winifred Duke (Assistant Secretary), Godas Asuquo (PRO), Nsa Nsa Ita (Chief Whip), Christian Ikobi (DGS), and Tonywhite Usor (Financial Secretary).

The election marks a new chapter for AGN in Cross River State, with members looking forward to fresh ideas and innovative leadership under Akonjom.