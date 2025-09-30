Crisis deepens in Ondo PDP, as Media Director resigns

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The crisis in the Ondo state People’s Democratic Party has deepened, following the resignation of the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, barely 72 hours after the state Congress.

Recall that last weekend a former council chairman, Hon Dupe Aisida, emerged as the Chairman of the party in the state.

Aisida emerged alongside other executive members to steer the ship of the party in the state during the party state Congress held in Akure, the state capital.

He appealed to members “to forget the events that divided the members into factions, but worked together to restore confidence in members, rekindle hope in members and supporters alike.

But, in a surprise twist, lgbabo, in a letter of resignation to the new party state chairman, said that the party has become hostile to effective and efficient performance of his duties.

He said in the letter that ‘It is disheartening to know that the Secretariat has become hostile to effective and efficient performance of my duties as the Director of Media and Publicity.

” I note with pains, utter deceit, huge compromise and gross indiscipline.

” There is no more sincerity of purpose and under such circumstances, I do not want to be labeled as an incompetent official.

” Staying in such an unproductive environment amounts to precious waste of time and energy.

“I therefore resign my appointment as the Director of Media and Publicity PDP Ondo State with immediate effect.

Recall that the state Publicity Secretary, resigned and dumped the party few moths ago.

Peretei said in a statement then that ‘I quit as the PDP In Ondo state leaves yhe intensive-care unit for the morgue,’ the politician revealed that those who claim to be the leaders of the party have no intention to win elections now or in the future.

He said, “It is difficult to work with people whose interests are only themselves and how they can use the party to trade every election year.

“I wish to inform you about my decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as those who claim to be in the leadership of the party have no intention to win any elections, now or in the future.

He explained that he has made various contributions to the party at every opportunity, lamenting that the leaders of the party have brought it down.

“I was privileged to serve as the State Financial Secretary of the PDP in its infancy (1999-2003) and served again as State Publicity Secretary, 2020 to date. I contributed my quota at every level.

“But the same people who have held the party hostage, making it impossible to win elections in the last three election cycles have tightened their grip on a party that laid prostrate at the Intensive Care Unit. The PDP in Ondo State is now on its way to the morgue,” he said.

According to Peretei “For those who depend on election funds and party patronage to run their families, I admonish them to seek second addresses so that they can live more meaningful lives than that of political bandits, Almajaris or just ‘Yes’ men.”