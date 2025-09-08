CPC forum urges Tinubu to retain Ogoni clean-up chairman

By Adeola Badru

The Forum of Former State Chairmen of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to retain Dr. Mike Nwielaghi as Chairman of the Ogoni Clean-up Project (HYPREP).

In an open letter to the President, the group asked that Dr. Nwielaghi be allowed to continue in his role to ensure continuity in the UNEP-assisted clean-up effort. The forum said steady leadership would support the project’s completion and help maintain stakeholder confidence.

The letter was signed by the forum’s national officers and zonal coordinators. It highlights Dr. Nwielaghi’s prior public service roles and notes the forum’s view that continuity could benefit the Ogoni clean-up process.

The forum urged the President to consider unity and fairness in making any decision on the appointment.