Court stops EFCC from arresting Archbishop Ibezim

By Vincent Ujumadu

An Anambra High Court sitting in Awka has granted an interim injunction preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of the Diocese of Awka, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim.

The injunction was issued following an ex-parte motion filed by the Archbishop’s lawyer, Mr. B.E. Nwofor, SAN, to restrain the EFCC and its agents from taking any action pending further court proceedings.

Justice F.I. Aniukwu granted the order after considering the motion under the Fundamental Human Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules and Section 46(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as well as the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The court specified that the interim injunction will remain in effect until the parties have fully exchanged processes in relation to Motion on Notice No: A/1307M/2025 and the matter is heard or scheduled for hearing. Unless renewed, the order will lapse 21 days from 9th September 2025.