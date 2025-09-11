Court orders Ondo Govt to release LG allocations, commissioners’ asset declarations

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has delivered two landmark judgments directing the state government to release details of statutory allocations to the 18 local government councils and the asset declarations of state commissioners.

Justice T.M. Adedipe, in separate rulings on Suits HCAK/294/CIV/2025 and HCAK/299/CIV/2025, granted the applications filed by Akure-based lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori.

In the first judgment, the court ordered the state Finance Commissioner, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, to provide certified true copies of documents showing disbursements from the Joint Local Government Account to the 18 councils between January and July 2025 within seven days.

In the second ruling, the State House of Assembly was directed to produce evidence of assets and liabilities declared by all 18 commissioners screened and confirmed between February and July 2025, in line with Section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Attorney-General of Ondo State, who represented both the Finance Commissioner and the Assembly, had opposed the suits, arguing that the information requested was “personal” and exempt from disclosure. The court dismissed the objection, holding that the documents relate to public funds and constitutional obligations, and must be open to public scrutiny.

Justice Adedipe also rejected the claim that the Federal Government should have been joined in the matter concerning local government allocations, clarifying that under Section 162 (6) of the Constitution, responsibility rests with the state government.

Reacting to the judgment, Emodamori described the rulings as “a bold step towards accountability and transparency in governance,” noting that Nigerians are entitled to unrestricted access to information on how public officials manage state resources.

He revealed that both suits were filed on August 22, 2025, heard on September 10, and concluded within 24 hours.

“These judgments have strengthened the people’s right to hold leaders accountable and deepened Nigeria’s legal jurisprudence,” he said.