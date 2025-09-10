Confusion in Onitsha as security operatives, traders clash at main market

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Confusion erupted near the Emeka Offor Plaza axis of Onitsha Main Market on Tuesday following a clash between operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade and traders, which reportedly led to casualties.

Eyewitnesses said the incident created panic and forced traders and residents to flee for safety.

The OCHA Brigade is a state-run enforcement agency tasked with implementing government policies on cleanliness, orderliness, and environmental sustainability, including clearing illegal structures, ensuring proper waste disposal, and keeping roads free of obstructions.

According to accounts from some traders, an altercation broke out when OCHA operatives arrived to enforce compliance. In the ensuing commotion, gunshots were fired, and several people were struck by stray bullets. Witnesses alleged that among the victims was a pregnant woman.

The situation escalated, prompting a swift response from police operatives who restored calm at the scene.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying investigations were ongoing.

“We have reports that some security officers, while carrying out their functions, opened fire, and this led to casualties. The situation is under control, and calm has been restored to the market,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, also visited the scene to assess the situation.

Efforts to reach the OCHA Brigade leadership in Onitsha for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, sources said angry traders vandalized property linked to the agency in protest.