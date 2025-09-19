Compound Group marks first anniversary, unveils subsidiaries

Uzochukwu

Abuja — Compound Group, a Nigerian conglomerate, has marked its first anniversary with the formal unveiling of its subsidiaries in Abuja.

The company announced its operational arms as Compound Logistics, Compound Petroleum, Compound Homes, Compound Capital, Compound Agro, and Compound Legal.

According to the Group, its areas of interest span luxury car and private jet rentals, oil and gas, real estate, trade and investment, agribusiness, and legal services.

Founded by lawyer and entrepreneur Henry Uzochukwu, Compound Group said the unveiling signals its next phase of expansion across multiple sectors of the economy.

At the event, Uzochukwu, who serves as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, pledged the company’s commitment to “setting new standards of quality and trust in Nigeria.”

As part of the anniversary, the Group announced a 10 per cent discount on logistics and apartment services and free legal aid under Compound Legal for individuals unable to afford representation.

Compound Group’s headquarters is located at Wuye District, Abuja.