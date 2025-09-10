Coalition urges caution over reports about NNPCL CEO Ojulari

Bayo Ojulari

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — A coalition of pro-democracy groups, the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG), has urged President Bola Tinubu and the public to treat recent reports concerning Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), with caution.

In a Tuesday statement, CGG National Coordinator Comrade Olaniyi Olawale said the coalition’s review found the circulating reports to be unverified. The group called for reliance on confirmed information and for any concerns to be addressed through established institutional processes.

The coalition asked that the NNPCL reform agenda be allowed to continue without distraction and urged authorities to ensure transparency and due process in any inquiry. It also warned that decisions based on unverified claims could undermine confidence in ongoing reforms.

CGG appealed to stakeholders to prioritise facts, avoid spreading unconfirmed allegations, and support procedures that protect accountability and investor confidence.