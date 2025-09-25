China reaffirms commitment to Nigeria relations

…celebrates 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has said China is willing to deepen cooperation with Nigeria across critical sectors, reaffirming its commitment to stronger bilateral ties.

Speaking at a reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Wednesday night in Abuja, Yu highlighted the shared national memory between both countries, noting that China’s National Day and Nigeria’s Independence Day both fall on October 1.

He also underlined the importance of Nigeria–China relations in the global order, stressing that both countries elevated their partnership to a comprehensive strategic level following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China last year.

Yu further emphasized that China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) and other international cooperation frameworks were designed to promote fairness, development, and peace worldwide.

He commended Nigeria for endorsing the initiative and pledged Beijing’s support for Nigeria’s greater role on the global stage.

He said, “Today, we are gathered here to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Both China’s National Day and Nigeria’s Independence Day fall on the same day. It is a shared national memory that binds our people together.

“China stands ready to deepen cooperation with Nigeria across various sectors. We will align our policy with Nigeria’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda and eight priority areas to promote more cooperative projects and advance China–Nigeria relations to new heights.”

The Ambassador listed landmark projects already delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port, projected to generate $360 billion in economic benefits and create 170,000 jobs over 45 years; the Abuja Water Supply Project, completed in June and serving nearly 3 million people; and ongoing talks on establishing Africa’s first local insulin production facility in Nigeria.

Speaking on global partnerships, Yu pointed out that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, describing the GGI as part of China’s contribution to improving the global order.

“The Global Governance Initiative embodies five core principles: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach, and focusing on real actions,” he explained.

He also highlighted the 25th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), recalling President Xi Jinping’s announcement of a zero-tariff policy for all African countries with diplomatic ties to China.

According to him, these measures will boost Africa’s strategic autonomy and development, opening a new chapter in high-quality China–Africa cooperation.

The envoy praised Nigeria’s sporting resilience, citing the Super Falcons’ comeback victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as a reflection of the nation’s unity and determination.

In his goodwill remarks, Senator Babangida Hussaini, who represented the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, congratulated China on behalf of the Nigerian government.

He emphasized the symbolic significance of both nations celebrating their national days on October 1, describing it as a powerful emblem of solidarity and partnership.

He added that Nigeria values its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, which has produced visible results in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and trade.

He stressed that Nigeria’s legislature remains committed to providing an enabling environment, legal frameworks, and oversight mechanisms to ensure that these partnerships remain transparent, sustainable, and impactful.

The event was attended by diplomats, lawmakers, senior government officials, members of the business community, and cultural performers from China’s Shenzhen delegation, who entertained guests with traditional displays.