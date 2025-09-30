China, Foundation donate food items to OPM Foundation in Port Harcourt

PORT HARCOURT – The People’s Republic of China, in partnership with the Rescue and Support the Helpless (Resh) Foundation, has donated food items to the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Foundation in Port Harcourt to support efforts in tackling hunger among vulnerable families.

The presentation ceremony, held on Monday, 29 September 2025, at the GRA residence of HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Founder and General Overseer of OPM, featured representatives of the Chinese government led by the Consul General in Nigeria, His Excellency Jin Ming Yu.

Speaking at the event, Jin Ming Yu said the donation was aimed at supporting Apostle Chinyere’s humanitarian work and strengthening relations between China and Nigeria.

“We want to support King Chibuzor Chinyere in all his humanitarian engagements. We are also here to expand our relationship between China and Nigeria. More Chinese companies will be coming to Nigeria, particularly Rivers State, to invest and create jobs for the people. We also want to do more in terms of social responsibility, which is why we are here today,” he said.

Items donated included bags of rice, garri, cartons of noodles, and gallons of vegetable oil.

Responding, Apostle Chibuzor expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the gesture, describing the Chinese as “very friendly people.”

“There is a wrong notion about Chinese people. I have been to China twice, and during my first visit, I was given two cars free of charge. They are thinking about the less privileged in Nigeria; now look at what they brought. I want to specially thank the government of China for this kind gesture. It will go a long way to feed many poor families,” he said.

Also speaking, the General Manager of CCECC Construction Company, Mr. Chin, acknowledged the friendly environment created in Rivers State for foreign investments and assured that more Chinese companies would be established in the state, creating job opportunities.

The event was attended by senior OPM officials, including the President of Divine Distributors and OPM Welfare Director, Mrs. Maurine Chukwu, among others.