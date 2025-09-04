China denies conspiring with N.Korea, Russia against US

People at the Temple of Heaven watch military aircraft flying in formation during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II in Beijings Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)

China defended on Thursday its decision to invite the leaders of Russia and North Korea to World War II commemorations, which President Donald Trump accused them of using to conspire against the United States.

Trump wrote a testy Truth Social post addressing his Chinese counterpart after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade in Beijing showcasing China’s military prowess.

“Give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Asked about Trump’s post, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Thursday “foreign guests” had been invited to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II.

“It is to work together with peace-loving countries and peoples to remember history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters Thursday.

“China’s development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party,” he said.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped Trump’s allegation on social media was a joke.

“I think not without irony, he said that these three are allegedly plotting against the United States,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state TV when asked about Trump’s post.

Vanguard News