China Consulate strengthens ties with Lagos through charity projects

By Juliet Umeh

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, in collaboration with the Chinese community, has strengthened ties with Lagos through charity projects.

The charity projects were unveiled as the Chinese community marked the 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival, China’s National Day, and Nigeria’s Independence Day in Lagos, with initiatives focused on supporting education, healthcare, and vulnerable families.

As part of the celebration, 10 private schools across Lagos State received N200,000 each in educational support. The event also featured a posthumous recognition of Great Grandmaster Eyisi Umaru, honoured for his outstanding contributions as Nigeria’s foremost Wushu Kung-Fu teacher.

His family received a N2 million cheque in recognition of his decades-long dedication to fostering cultural understanding through martial arts.

Speaking at the event, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, highlighted the significance of the charity projects.

She said: “Both ‘Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light’ and ‘Together Fight Against Hunger’ have significantly contributed to enhancing people-to-people friendship between China and Nigeria.

“Through these actions, we have exemplified the good image of the Chinese people and have become ‘ambassadors’ of China-Nigeria friendship.”

She explained that the “Together Fight Against Hunger” initiative provided N400,000 worth of food items to 10 families in need, representing the latest phase of Chinese community outreach in Nigeria.

Yuqing added: “This project builds upon the success of our previous initiative, ‘Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light,’ which offered cataract treatment to Nigerians and has helped more than 300 patients regain their sight.

“It is part of our commitment to support Nigerians and strengthen the friendship bridge between our two countries.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprise Association, Dr. Eric Ni, noted the role of the Chinese business community in promoting cross-cultural ties.

He said: “As we celebrate China’s National Day, we also join our Nigerian friends in commemorating their Independence Day, celebrating the vibrant nation that has welcomed us with open arms.

“This convergence represents the harmony between China and Nigeria, two nations with rich histories, bright futures, and growing friendship.”

The Consulate said the celebrations reaffirm practical cooperation that directly benefits Nigerian communities while laying a stronger foundation for future bilateral collaboration.