Child kidnapper burnt alive in Agbarho

By Jimitota Onoyume

An angry mob, yesterday, set ablaze a lady accused in a failed child kidnapping attempt in Agbarho community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Vanguard at the scene of the incident on Ekwvere Road claimed that the lady hid the seven year old boy she allegedly abducted in a sack, adding that she was even carrying a Bible on one hand.

Community sources said some residents in the area accosted the lady when they observed the way she was dragging the sack to know what she had in it. “She was unstable when they asked her to disclose what she was carrying in the sack. When the bag was forced open, they found a seven year old child in it. They shouted and it attracted a large crowd,” a source said.

Vanguard gathered that the angry mob immediately brought a used tyre to the scene, which they forced down her neck after beating her to a pulp.

“The lady and the tyre were set ablaze,” the source added.

The incident has again heightened tension in the community over rising cases of missing children.

Agbarho community has been in the news for more than a year over issues of missing children with mothers alleging that no fewer than 30 children had been stolen from the community.

It was gathered that last week, a youngman in his 20s suspected of trying to abduct a child was caught and handed over to the police .

“This lady was quite unlucky as the mob this time opted for instant justice, fearing that if she was handed over to the police, she might be released later.

“The angry mob probably chose to set her ablaze to send a clear message to those kidnapping children in the community to stay away from the town. With what has happened today, they will know it is no longer a police affair in the community,” a source in the community said.

Meantime, the mother of the child who was allegedly rescued from the lady declined to give the name of her child as she was seen dragging the child away from the crowd.