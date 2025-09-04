Cashew farmers resist calls to restrict product exportation

…action ‘ll impoverish millions of smallholder farmers – Dr Ajanaku

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – CASHEW farmers under the auspices of National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, Thursday, vehemently resisted calls to restrict cashew exports.

In a statement signed by the President, NCAN, Dr Ojo Ajanaku, expressed displeasure over the move, therefore, warned that such restrictions will jeopardize the unrelenting efforts of cashew farmers, processors, and exporters.

He further said that the move will impoverish millions of smallholder farmers, which many families will be thrown down the poverty line.

He said: “The National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, the statutory apex body representing Nigeria’s cashew farmers, processors, and exporters, has noted recent media statements by a group of processors calling for restrictions on cashew exports. We wish to set the record straight.

“Farmers First: Cashew farmers are the backbone of the industry. Any export ban or disguised restriction will depress farm-gate prices and impoverish millions of smallholder farmers, directly contradicting the Federal Government’s agricultural diversification and poverty alleviation agenda.

“Processing requires incentives, not punishment: NCAN supports value addition, but Nigeria cannot industrialize by punishing its farmers. The real barriers to processing are high energy costs, lack of access to affordable financing, and inadequate infrastructure not raw nut exports.”

He also pointed out that, “Government already has financing mechanisms: The National Agricultural Development Fund, NADF, the Bank of Industry, BoI, and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, intervention funds already exist to support processors.

“NCAN proposes Special Agro-Processing Loans, SAP-Loans, at single-digit interest (≤5%) to make processing competitive.

“Global commitments must be honoured: Export bans violate Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, and discourage both local and foreign investment, while encouraging smuggling and informal trade.

“NCAN’s Innovation for Accurate Data: Nigeria lacks credible agricultural statistics. To fill this gap, NCAN has launched the Farmers Mapper App to generate real-time data and ensure transparent planning for farmers, processors, and exporters.”

However, the NCAN boss assured that, “NCAN remains committed to both farmer protection and sustainable value addition.

“Processors are partners, not adversaries, but industrial growth must be driven by government-backed incentives and innovation not by punishing the very farmers who sustain Nigeria’s cashew economy.”