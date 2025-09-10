CardinalStone named Africa’s best broker by Euromoney

By Peter Egwuatu

CardinalStone has been named Africa’s Best Broker at the 2025 Euromoney Capital Market Awards, reinforcing its consistent delivery of innovative, client-focused, and high-impact brokerage solutions.

The leading securities firm was previously honoured with the Euromoney Best Equities House in Nigeria award last year, further underscoring its consistent excellence and strong track record in the market.

According to a statement from CardinalStone, “The Euromoney capital market awards are internationally regarded as a benchmark for excellence in financial services, celebrating institutions that exhibit exceptional performance, innovation, and market leadership.

CardinalStone has maintained its status as Nigeria’s top stockbroker by both volume and value for three consecutive years. Between January and August 2025, the firm executed trades exceeding ₦800 billion and transacted over 27 billion shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), a clear testament to its market dominance”.

“This recognition is a reflection of the unwavering trust our clients place in us, and the dedication of our team to consistently deliver value with integrity. “As Africa’s Best Broker, weremain committed to deepening capital market access and empowering our clients’ growth ambitions across the continent.”, said Michael Nzewi, Group Managing Director, CardinalStone.

Commenting as well, Peter Omoregie, Managing Director, CardinalStone Securities, added:“Winning this award underscores our vision to redefine brokerage in Africa. We are focused on leveraging technology, strengthening partnerships, and providing actionable market insights to ensure institutional and retail investors alike benefit from world-class service.”

It should be noted that the award cements CardinalStone’s reputation as a trusted and innovative partner for investors navigating Africa’s evolving financial ecosystem.